Manny Rothman
Emanuel Rothman, 104, of Redding, CT and Highland Beach, FL, husband of the late Doris (Cohen) Rothman, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his Redding home following a brief illness.
Manny was born and educated in New York City and graduated from New York University. He later served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Early in his career, Manny worked as an engineer at Reeves Soundcraft in New York and later at Perkin Elmer in Connecticut. He worked on NASA Tracking Telescopes along the Florida coast and then on the U2 Spy Camera made famous by Francis Gary Powers when he was shot down over Russia. Turning his attention to real estate, Manny founded Candlewood Lake Landing in 1949, a summer rental business located along the shoreline of Candlewood Lake in New Milford, CT.
Manny led a full and varied life. He loved his family and friends. He loved to travel, was always reading and, in later life, taught Jewish History at Florida universities and synagogues.
Upon retirement, Manny moved to Highland Beach, Florida, while still maintaining a residence in Danbury and later in Redding.
Manny is survived by his son, Joseph and his wife Linda of Stamford; his grandchildren Michelle and her husband Adam Wilen of Ashland, MA; Laura Rothman of Stamford, CT and his great granddaughters, Kayla and Lesley Wilen also of Ashland, MA.
In addition to his wife Doris, Manny was predeceased by a daughter Malvina.
Manny was admired by all who knew him and will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the United Jewish Center, 141 Deer Hill Ave., Danbury.
Burial will follow in the United Jewish Center Cemetery, Brookfield, CT.
Charitable donations may be made in Manny's memory to the organization of your choice.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Mar. 3, 2020