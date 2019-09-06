The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 866-0747
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
92 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Cemetery
223 Richards Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel Silva


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manuel Silva Obituary
Manuel D. Silva
Manuel D. Silva, age 75 of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 4th after a 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Manny was born on May 31, 1944 in Norwalk, CT. He was the son of the late Jose and Erminia Freitas Silva. He was an employee of Perkin Elmer for more than 40 years.
His many joys in life were his kids, grandchildren and extended family and most of all his wonderful trips to the Island of Madeira where his parents were born. He loved to take walks at the mall, go to dinner with friends and loved his flea markets.
He is survived by his Daughter Kathy and her husband Tony. Their children Victoria and Anthony Jr. His son Jon and his wife Paige and their two daughters Taylor and Jordan. His brother James and his wife Sharon, Sister Delores Conway, brother Joseph and wife Carol, sister Zita DeSocio, brother Michael and his wife Pattie, sister Linda Freedman and husband Daniel, many nieces and nephews and many cousins in NH and Madeira Portugal. He was also predeceased by his brothers-in-law David Conway and Al DeSocio.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 11, at 12:00 noon, at St. John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 10, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home
Download Now