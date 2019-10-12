The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish
149 Deer Hill Rd.
Danbury, CT
View Map
Manuel T. DeSousa

Manuel T. DeSousa Obituary
Manuel T. DeSousa
Manuel Tomas DeSousa, 79, of Danbury, CT passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Feliciana DeSousa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 149 Deer Hill Rd. in Danbury.
Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Flowers and condolences may be offered to Green Funeral Home. Donations may be offered to or to the Oncology Dept. of Danbury Hospital.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 13, 2019
