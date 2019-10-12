|
Manuel T. DeSousa
Manuel Tomas DeSousa, 79, of Danbury, CT passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Feliciana DeSousa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 149 Deer Hill Rd. in Danbury.
Friends and family will be received from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Flowers and condolences may be offered to Green Funeral Home. Donations may be offered to or to the Oncology Dept. of Danbury Hospital.
Published in News Times on Oct. 13, 2019