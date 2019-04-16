Marcel H. Marquis

Marcel H. Marquis, 83, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Danbury, CT. He was predeceased by his dear wife Patricia (Parzuchowski) Marquis, sisters, Evette Lessard, Lucille Regan and daughter-in-law Linda Marquis. He is survived by his children, Michele Timan, Jeanne Marquis Fitch, Tammy Marquis Kersten, John Marquis, Paul Marquis; sons-in-law, Terry Timan, Mark Fitch, CJ Kersten, his brother Robert Marquis and his ten grandchildren Stasia and Allyssa Timan, Max and Ian Fitch, Claire, James and David Kersten, Alec, Andrew and Avery Marquis.

Marcel was born Oct. 31, 1935 and a proud native of Danbury, the city he enjoyed and in which he spent much of his leisure time fishing at Candlewood Lake or helping friends and family with something that needed fixing. Beloved by his family and others for his goodness and a devoted kind fun-loving "Papa" to his grandchildren. Marcel is a U.S. Army Veteran and a very talented craftsman recognized by a cap on his head and pencil behind his ear. Skilled with his hands and experience, Marcel worked as an independent master carpenter most of his career in Fairfield county building high-end custom homes, including a couple of Grandfather clocks. He enjoyed cooking and was known for ". . . the sauce is ready" where his children and grandchildren would gather to feast—which he will forever hold the secret recipe. Upon his retirement, Marcel enjoyed building fancy birdhouses, gardening, always a competition to score the first red tomato, having coffee at the bakery, going to county fairs and enjoying backyard parties.

Friends may call at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT, on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 10:30 a.m., interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To sign a book of remembrance and to offer condolences online, please visit www.thegreenfuneralhome.com. Published in News Times on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary