Marceline E. Oldham

Marceline E. Oldham Obituary
Marceline E. Oldham
Marceline "Marci" E. Oldham of Danbury, CT passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 after a long illness. Marci was the loving wife of F.J. Oldham and was born in Danbury on October 1, 1965. Marci was a CNA Healthcare provider for over 30 years.
Marci was incredible mother, grandmother and a friend to many. She was and awesome cook, homemaker, and gardener who would help anyone she knew or not.
In addition to her husband F.J., she is survived by her parents Irving Straiton of New Fairfield, Mary Straiton Donnelly of Danbury, her sons Bobby Lemke (Felicia), Chris Lemke (Camille), Colin Oldham, stepson Jay Oldham (Haille), brother Alan Straiton (Stacey), grandsons Cayden Lemke and Bryce Lemke, also nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends.
Family will be accepting condolences on Tuesday November 5, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at Green Funeral Home 57 Main Street Danbury, Connecticut 06810. A memorial service will be held at 6:45 pm at Green Funeral Home on November 5, 2019. Burial will remain private per the family's request.
Published in News Times on Nov. 3, 2019
