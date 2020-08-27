1/1
Marcia Hicks
1948 - 2020
Marcia Perley Hicks
July 11, 1948-August 24, 2020. Marcia Evelyn (Perley) Hicks, 72, died August 24, following a long illness.
A longtime resident of Southbury, the Shelton native was predeceased by her parents, Ken and Elizabeth Perley; an older brother, Ken Jr; and the love of her life, Robert Hicks.
Marcia is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Christy (Hicks) and Lou Spinelli of Middlebury and Shannon (Hicks) and John Will of Sandy Hook; and three grandchildren, Danielle and Cory Spinelli of Middlebury and Katherine Will of Sandy Hook.
Marcia's daughters ask family and friends to remember the vibrant woman their mother once was. To remember or learn more about her, visit NewtownBee.com for her full obituary.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Heritage Village Ambulance Association, PO Box 2045, Southbury CT 06488; or Southbury Ambulance Association, 68 Georges Hill Road, Southbury CT 06488, both of which responded to numerous calls for help in recent years.
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements.
A memorial service will be held at a future time.
Marcia will be buried in Pine Hill Cemetery in Southbury, next to her late husband.

Published in Connecticut Post & Danbury News Times & Shelton Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-2146
