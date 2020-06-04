Margaret (Peggy) A. HeronMargaret (Peggy) A. Heron was born on February 27, 1929, in New York City to Patrick and Catherine (Lagan) Heron, the 1st of five children. Peggy and her family moved to Danbury when she was an infant. Peggy lived most of her life in Danbury, CT. Peggy passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against dementia.Peggy was 91 years old at her death and lived a wonderful and fulfilling life. She attended St. Peter School and Danbury High School and received her bachelor's degree in education from St. Joseph College in Hartford, CT and began teaching Latin and English at high schools in Lyme and Weston, CT until her retirement. From there, she volunteered at St. Peter's School for over 40 years, tutoring and substitute teaching. Peggy was a sixties cool chick (meant affectionately). She was a jet setter and traveled the world - Egypt, Israel, Greece, Italy, Ireland as well as the United State – Texas, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, etc. She was an avid reader and book collector and spent hours researching the books she gave as gifts to her many nieces and nephews. Peg loved gardening, taking daily walks and being with her family. She was a lifelong member of St. Peter Church and served as an ecumenical minister. Peg was the crown jewel of our clan, and simply put – the best of all of us. She was the most intelligent, caring, humble and selfless person our family ever knew, and we are forever grateful to have had her in our lives.Peggy was predeceased by her parents, her sister Anne Casagrande, and her brother Patrick J. Heron. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Jannuzzi and her brother, Daniel Heron, her niece (caretaker) Lisa Casagrande Koeppel, and many other nieces and nephews.A graveside burial will be held privately on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT. A memorial Mass open to family and friends will be celebrated at a later date.A special note of thanks from her family to the Lutheran Home of Southbury for the wonderful care that was provided to her during her stay there.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter Church, 104 Main Street, Danbury, CT 06810 in honor of Peg.