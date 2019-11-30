The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Asmar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Asmar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Asmar Obituary
Margaret "Peg" (Torielli) Asmar, RN.
Margaret "Peg" (Torielli) Asmar, RN, 90, of Danbury, wife of the late Norman L. Asmar and mother of Pamela Osterlin, Joanne Ricci, Patricia Travis, and Norman G. Asmar, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. There will be no calling hours. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -