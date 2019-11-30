|
|
Margaret "Peg" (Torielli) Asmar, RN.
Margaret "Peg" (Torielli) Asmar, RN, 90, of Danbury, wife of the late Norman L. Asmar and mother of Pamela Osterlin, Joanne Ricci, Patricia Travis, and Norman G. Asmar, died on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Rd., Danbury. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. There will be no calling hours. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Dec. 1, 2019