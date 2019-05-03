Services Honan Funeral Home 58 Main Street Newtown , CT 06470 (203) 426-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Bevan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret Bevan

Margaret Janice Lovering Bevan of Newtown died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was 85 years of age. Jan is survived by her loving husband Joseph Bevan, her daughter Alison Bevan-McCormick and son-in-law Michael McCormick, her son Richard Bevan and daughter-in-law Nancy Egan Bevan and her four grandchildren, Dylan McCormick, Ben, Sam and Julia Bevan. Jan Bevan was born on November 2, 1933 in Plains, Pennsylvania. A child of working-class immigrants Harry George Lovering and Doris May Williams, Jan excelled at school, piano and recitation. Upon graduating from Plains High School, she attended Wyoming Seminary, studying business administration. She then began a short, successful career working for the Glen Alden Coal Company. In 1956, Jan married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart Joe Bevan, thus beginning a 63- year partnership built on love, trust and respect. Joe's business career required relocation and travel. Having two children in rapid succession, Jan passionately and tirelessly led home and family over six decades across six states. A forty-two year resident of Newtown, Jan's final home was her favorite and a place of warmth and hospitality to all who entered, whether family, friend, visitor or tradesman. A lover of all animals, Jan's circle of care included a long line of adored family pets. An intensely loving and supportive daughter, wife and mother, she devoted herself to a close circle of family, friends and community. She exuded kindness, respect and gentle humor with all she encountered. Jan enjoyed the arts in many forms. A devotee of classic movies, she loved mysteries and comedies of all types, especially those with British origin and irreverent themes. With her husband, she became a serious collector of art glass and established relationships with numerous artists and gallery owners across the country. And, she was a fan of musical theater, enthusiastically following the acting and singing careers of her daughter Alison and son-in-law Michael. She enjoyed following sports and loved rooting for the Boston Red Sox, the New England Patriots and especially her beloved UConn Huskies women's basketball team. She got a lot of pleasure following her "girls" throughout each season. A lifelong Democrat, Jan championed politics and policies that support those less fortunate and promote equal and fair treatment for all. She was skeptical of the powerful and sympathetic to the powerless. She was a kind neighbor to those in need and a generous donor to many worthwhile charities. Most important to her in her later years was the happiness and well-being of her grandchildren. A believer in the potential and spirit of youth, Jan was deeply interested in the life of each grandchild and endlessly supportive of their interests and choices. She gave each of them her unconditional love and support. That was her gift and her superpower. Her love made all of us better. We honor her life by loving each other. Visitation with family on Sunday, May 5 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown, CT 06470. In lieu of flowers, the family requests In Memoriam donations made in Jan's name to BestFriends.org, the nation's largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals. Published in News Times on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries