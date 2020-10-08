1/1
Margaret D. Byrnes
Margaret Dublin Byrnes
Margaret Dublin Byrnes, 93 of Bethel, CT passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Charles and Alice (Wagner) Dublin.
Margaret was born in Homestead, PA and later moved to Buffalo, NY at an early age. She graduated from Bennett High School, class of 1945. She then went on to work for New York Telephone Co. for 15 years as a clerical supervisor. She remained in the Buffalo area until 1971 when the family moved to Bethel, CT.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Robert S. Byrnes. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children Barbara Coles (Gary) of Bethel, Tom Byrnes of Saratoga Springs, NY and John Byrnes of Danbury, CT. Grandchildren, Leigh Anne Hildebrandt (Dan), Kevin Coles, Justin Byrnes, Alec Byrnes and Madysen Byrnes. Margaret was predeceased by her sisters Alice Fries, Geraldine Bennett Holch and brother David B. Dublin.
Margaret was a loving, generous and compassionate wife, mom and friend. She was an avid bowler and treasurer for the women's Eyeopeners for 36 years. She was also a terrific golfer and loved cheering on her Buffalo Bills, New York Yankees and Uconn basketball. She gave hope to many being a breast cancer survivor for over 35 years. She was a volunteer with the Red Cross in both Buffalo and Bethel.
Margaret will be buried at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kenmore, NY on October 16 at 10:00 a.m. A mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's Church in Bethel on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Burial
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
