Margaret E. Sczesny

Margaret "Peggy" E. Sczesny, age 71, died March 1, 2019 at The Crossings at Ironbridge, Chester, Virginia following a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Mercedes (Waldron) Sczesny of Greenwich, Connecticut and her sister, Meredith Sczesny of Honolulu, Hawaii. Peggy is survived by numerous cousins and close friends.

Peggy spent most of her adult life in North Chesterfield, VA where she practiced as a registered nurse until her retirement in 2011. She was born and raised in Connecticut and was a proud graduate of the University of Connecticut, having earned both Baccalaureate and Master degrees in Nursing. In her early career, she served as a staff nurse and clinical director at Yale-New Haven hospital. She was recruited to VCU-Health (MCV Hospital) in 1984 and served as Director of Pediatric Nursing until 1995. She also attended the University of Richmond, earning a Certificate in Applied Studies with a specialty in Human Resource Management.

Peggy loved being a nurse, and in the course of her career, she served countless children and their families. In her leadership roles, she was instrumental in designing programs that enhanced the care of children and facilitated the work of the nurses who cared for them. In later professional years, she re-channeled her knowledge and experience to the recruitment of nurses to practice in acute care at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.

In addition to her dedication to her profession, Peggy loved gardening, the arts, discussing politics, and spending time with her cherished friends.

Peggy was respected by all and loved by many for her kindness, sense of humor, and dedication to altruistic causes. She was an ardent UCONN women's basketball fan! She will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 3:00-4:30 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home (Parham Chapel), 1771 North Parham Rd, Richmond, VA . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Labre Indian Catholic School or Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. Published in News Times on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary