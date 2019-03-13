|
|
Margaret M. Kopp
Margaret (Sterc) Kopp, age 91 of Danbury, formerly of Stamford and Norwalk, wife of the late George F. Kopp and mother of Margaret "Marge" Gallo (Bernie) and John Kopp (Theresa), died Friday, March 8, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury. Interment will follow in Fairfield Memorial Park, Stamford. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to New Milford Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 68 Park Lane Rd., New Milford, CT 06776.
Published in News Times on Mar. 13, 2019