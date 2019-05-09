The News-Times Obituaries
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
Margaret M. Passarella

Margaret M. Passarella Obituary
Margaret M. Passarella
NAUGATUCK- Margaret M. (Horgan) Passarella, 84, passed away on May 7, 2019 at Glendale Health Care with her loving family by her side.
Margaret was born on May 25, 1934, in Bronx, NY, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Flynn) Horgan. She worked at Danbury Hospital and as a secretary for a private practice until her retirement. She loved gardening and her favorite hobbies were bird watching and crochet.
Margaret is survived by her three daughters, Laura Manolis, Kim Debreceni and Steve, Susan Passarella; her six grandchildren; her nine great-grandchildren; and her one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Edward Passarella.
A service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Ave., Naugatuck, CT. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com
Published in News Times on May 9, 2019
