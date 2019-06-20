|
|
Margaret Kim McCarley
After a long battle of cancer, Margaret died June 17, 2019 at Wells Star Hospital in Douglasville, GA at the age of 53. She was loved by loyal friends of everyone that knew her.
She was employed as property manager JMG Realty. She was Douglasville County Chamber Diplomat Executive Director of buy the boat Scraps and Douglasville County Chamber of Small business of Excellence winner in 2018.
She leaves behind daughter Juanita Joy, granddaughter Jayla, mother Gwendolyn D. Parker of Douglasville, GA, father Edward McCarley of Danbury, CT.
Margaret was born in Danbury, CT Jan. 5, 1966. She lived in Danbury, New Milford, and the last 26 years, Douglasville, GA. She also leaves behind brothers Tony and Nicky McCarley, sister Dawn Drew, aunts Dorthy Byrd and Juanita Woods, uncle Blake McCarley and her cousins.
The funeral will be held Monday June 24, 2019 10 a.m. at Royal Dexting Church Auspell, GA.
Published in News Times on June 21, 2019