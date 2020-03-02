|
|
Margaret "Margit" Anna Moore
Margaret "Margit" Anna Moore, 87, of Redding died peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Waterview Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Purdys, New York, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late James Arthur Moore and was a life-long resident of Redding.
She was born in Norwalk on July 7, 1932, the daughter of the late Thure and Anna (Olson) Pearson. She graduated from Wilton High School and worked as a secretary for many years at Gilbert & Bennett Wire Mill and Weston Woods Studios. A very active member of Sacred Heart Church in Redding, she was a devout Catholic and volunteered regularly at the church and sang in the choir.
Margit enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She loved to travel, garden and entertain and she always enjoyed sharing her Swedish traditions with her loved ones including preparing her Swedish meatballs, Swedish pancakes, and Swedish smorgasbords. She lived a life full of grace and fun and spent nearly 60 years married to the love of her life, Art. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Margit is survived by a daughter, Kimberly A. Winn and her husband Jim, of Bedford, NH, and son Robert J. Moore and his wife Denise of New Fairfield; four grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Derek and Jack; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother Lars Pearson, her sister Sonja Peters, and is predeceased by her loving sister Shirley Sesto.
A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Redding.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margit's name may be made to Sacred Heart Church, Church Street, P.O. Box 388, Georgetown, CT 06829.
The family would like to thank the many family and friends for all the loving care and kindness given to Margit and her family throughout her life.
To offer online condolences please visit:
www.boutonfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 5, 2020