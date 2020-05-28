Margaret Petkin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Petkin
Margaret Petkin died peacefully while weeding her garden on May 15, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia on August 15, 1930, married Brooklyn's Walter George Petkin in 1954, and settled in Queens, NY, where their four children were born. They moved to Brookfield, CT in 1975. George died in 1997 and Marge, as per her wishes and with the help of her family, remained independent and in her own home until her death. During the 1980s and 1990s, Marge was an active member of the Brookfield Garden Club where she often volunteered, donated plants, and gave talks on native wildflowers. She nurtured a large collection of orchids that are still blooming. She was also active with the Brookfield Senior Center and as a result of their art classes became a talented painter. Dozens of her beautiful paintings decorate family homes. Her confident attitude enabled her to live by herself and on her own terms. Being a depression-era child, she loved a good bargain. She left behind two daughters (Dorothy Douwes and Joyce Phillips), two sons (Paul and Philip), and four grandchildren (Richard and Jeffrey Phillips, Andrew and James Petkin) who love and miss her. She is also survived by her sister Sr. Dolores Chepiga, sons-in-law Peter Douwes and John Phillips, and daughter-in-law Therese Petkin. Her brother Karl Chepiga predeceased her. In lieu of flowers, please show a senior an act of kindness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved