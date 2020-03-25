The News-Times Obituaries
Margaret R. Slater


1931 - 2020
Margaret R. Slater Obituary
Margaret M. Slater
Brookfield – Margaret R. (Buck) Slater, age 89, of Brookfield died Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Regional Hospice in Danbury.
Peggy was born March 8, 1931 in Yonkers, New York daughter of the late William James and Amy (Whitaker) Buck. She was retired after working as a registered nurse at Candlewood OBGYN in Brookfield and previously at Danbury Hospital and was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church in Danbury.
Margaret is survived by her sons: Leslie P. Slater and his wife Sue of Brookfield and David J. Slater and his wife Laura of Danbury. She was also the proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID 19 virus, a memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church in Danbury at the convenience of the family. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, CT 06804 oversees arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Danbury at 5 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811.
To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 26, 2020
