Margaret S. Hary

Jul 20, 1939 - May 14, 2019

Margaret S. Hary, 79, of New Fairfield passed away May 14, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Margaret was born in Glasgow, Scotland, daughter of the late Isabella Walker-Sommerville. Margaret attended school in Glasgow, Scotland and came to the United States in 1956. She married her husband Miklos Hary Sr. in 1960. She was employed for many years as an inspector at American Cyanamid.

Margaret was very active in volunteering and community events. She was a member of the New Fairfield Fire Company, A carnival committee, the Danbury and New Fairfield senior centers, the Lions Club of Brookfield, Danbury Italian Festival at Rogers Park, the Italian American club, German Fest of New Milford, Richter Park Country Club of Danbury, and as a patient advocate at Danbury Hospital. She was also a member of the Silver Tones of Brookfield and was the queen of the Red Hats.

Margaret is survived by her children, Miklos Hary, Jr. (Tina Ranno) of Ansonia and Beth Keenhold (Todd) of VT. She also leaves her precious grandchildren, Bryn Whitney Keenhold (Greg McDonald), Vaughn Keenhold and Rhys Keenhold (Lily Denmeade), all of Vermont; Margaret's sister, Deborah Loundagin (Jay) of Amboy, Washington; brothers-in-law Frank Hari (Irene) and Tibor Hary (Ilene); nieces Sue Black and family of Arizona and Kathleen Fava and family of Buffalo, NY. Margaret's dear friends and their families, Paul and Jane Davis, Barbara Cattalano, Joan Dohan, Marilyn Owens and daughter Joann and Frank Mizak.

Friends may call at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to Praxair Cancer Center, 95 Locust Avenue, Danbury, Connecticut 06810