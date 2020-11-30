Margaret A. Sansone
Margaret A. "Peggy" Sansone, 93, of Bethel died peacefully in her home on November 25, 2020.
She was born in New York City on July 21, 1927, daughter of Charles and Margaret (McLoughlin) Brumaghin. After graduating from St. Vincent Farra High School in New York City, Margaret held various jobs. She worked as an RKO page girl at Rockefeller Center in New York City, and became secretary to the head of Radio and TV. She later worked at a Ford dealership, at New York Hospital as a dietician, and at United Hospital Supply and Eutectic as an executive secretary.
In 1973 Margaret moved to Bethel and became the secretary to the Chief of Police at the Bethel Police Department. She worked for four Chiefs during her 43 years there and retired at the age of 89. It was working there that gave her great joy as she made lifelong friends and all were part of her extended family.
Margaret is survived by her sons, Robert Sansone (Gail) and Richard Sansone (Sasha), and daughter, Patricia Burkhart (Chresten). In addition, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Robert Sansone (Brittany), Kristin Sansone, Sean Burkhart, Daniel Burkhart, and Thomas Burkhart, and great-grandchildren Samuel Sansone and Leo Sansone. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Frank and Charles Brumaghin.
Calling hours will be private. A Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Church, 26 Dodgingtown Road, Bethel on Thursday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. Facial coverings and social distancing are required for those in attendance. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Rte. 302 (Old Lantern Drive), Bethel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Danbury Animal Welfare Society.
Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com
.