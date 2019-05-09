The News-Times Obituaries
Hull Funeral Home
Marguerite Patterson Dewitt, 94, of Danbury died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 following a short illness. Mrs. Dewitt leaves behind two sons, Rev. Edward Dayton of Danbury and Gary Dayton of Newtown and their wives, children and grandchildren. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Long Ridge United Methodist Church, 201 Long Ridge Rd., Danbury with Rev. Parker Prout officiating. Interment will be in Benson, VT at a later date. The family will receive friends at Hull Funeral Home, 60 Division St., Danbury on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. To read the full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit Hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on May 9, 2019
