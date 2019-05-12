Maria A. DeBrito

Maria Alice DeBrito, 76 of Danbury, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at home surrounded by family after a long battle with lung cancer. She was the wife of Alvaro C. DeBrito.

Maria was born in Portugal on December 3, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Francisco Bras and Lucinda dos Anjos. She was the sister of Lucilia Rodrigues, Joao Bras, Maria de Lurdes Gomes. She was predeceased by her late siblings Celeste Vicente, Emilia Oliveira, Antonio Bras and Eduardo Bras.

Maria married her husband Alvaro on September 10, 1961. She immigrated to America February 22, 1975 and retired from Barden Corporation after 22 years of employment in 1996.

She enjoyed her retirement in Portugal for 20 years. Although far, she was sure to return every holiday season and special occasion to be close with family. She enjoyed crotchet and was a woman of strong faith.

She is survived by her sons: Edward DeBrito and his wife, Ines; John DeBrito and his wife, Teresa. Her daughters: Esmeralda Sousa and her husband, Pedro; Isabel Silva and her husband, Francisco. Her grandchildren: Valerie DeBrito, Gary DeBrito, Jessica Santos and her husband, Danil Santos, Erica Silva, Lauren Silva, John DeBrito, Nigel DeBrito, Nicholas DeBrito and Andrew DeBrito. Her great-grandsons Rian Sousa and Noah Santos. She will be greatly missed.

A special thank you to her wonderful caregiver, Dora Vasquez, who gave such loving care. Our family is very grateful.

A Service of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 133 Junction Rd., Brookfield. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Danbury.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854.