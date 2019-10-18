The News-Times Obituaries
|
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Danbury, CT
1920 - 2019
Maria Denys Obituary
Maria E. (Boon) Denys
Brookfield – Mrs. Maria E. (Boon) Denys, age 99, formerly of Brookfield, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Maplewood of Newtown. She was the wife of the late George G. Denys.
Mrs. Denys was born September 9, 1920 in Luvan, Belgium, daughter of the late Everd and Julian (Bulens) Boon. She was retired after working for many years as a packer in the meat department at the Waldbaums Store in Brookfield and was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield and a former communicant of St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church in Danbury. She was a member of the Brookfield Senior Citizens and loved nature, gardening and knitting.
Mrs. Denys is survived Arleen Schilb who took care of her lovingly for the past ten years, her brother: Gilliam Boon of Belgium and several nieces and nephews in Belgium. She was predeceased by her daughter: Raymode Schilb and her son-in-law: Robert Schilb.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Danbury. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. There are no calling hours. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019
