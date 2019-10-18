|
Maria Jesus Albuquerque
Maria de Jesus (Moniz) Albuquerque, age 65 of Brookfield, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at Regional Hospice, Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Maria was born on April 19, 1954 in Sao Miguel, Azores and immigrated to the United States at age 3. She was a graduate of Danbury High School and worked as a Certified Nurse Aid at Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings.
Maria had a passion for taking care of the elderly and enjoyed sitting and talking with her clients. Her greatest joy was spending time with her 5 grandchildren. She was known for her infectious smiling, her kindness, and her Christmas Eve dinners.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Armando Albuquerque, Jr. She is survived by a son Christopher Albuquerque (Brookfield, CT) and wife, Tara; a daughter Christina Hine (Newtown, CT) and husband William; a son Brian Albuquerque (Wappingers,NY) and wife Jennifer, her five grandchildren, Briana Albuquerque, Andre Albuquerque, Kylie Hine, Kayla Hine, and Armando J. Albuquerque; and several siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held November 17, 2019 at the Portuguese Cultural Center, Sandpit Road, Danbury, CT from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Maria please be sent to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, Colorado 80502.
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019