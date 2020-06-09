Maria L. AntonucciMaria L. Antonucci, 57, of Danbury, formerly of Ridgefield, beloved fiancée of Micheal Hernandez, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Danbury Hospital. Born in Whitestone, New York, March 2, 1963, the daughter of Domenick and Rose (Paolini) Antonucci, Maria was loved by all she came across. Friends quickly turned into family and most especially the caregivers at St. John Paul II Center for Health Care, Danbury. Maria was smart, funny and a definite fixer to all. She always had a way of making those she encountered laugh. She loved comedies and enjoyed trivia and debating and loved her nieces Amaya and Brianna but truly adored and spoiled her great-niece (Nena). She will truly be missed but never forgotten. We know she is resting with all her lost loved ones including her recently deceased mother-in-law. Maria has no living relatives but was considered as part of the Hernandez family. Beside her fiance, Maria leaves behind her sister-in-law, Yakima Sandoval, two nieces, and a great-niece. Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Ridgebury Cemetery, Ridgebury Rd., Ridgefield. Father Joseph A. Prince, pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish of Ridgefield will officiate. Friends and family are invited to attend. Social distancing is required to be adhered to as well as facing coverings must be worn