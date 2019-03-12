The News-Times Obituaries
|
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 616-5128
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Danbury Memorial & Cremation Service Llc
117 South St
Danbury, CT 06810
Maria L. Lima
Maria L. Lima passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Danbury, CT. Maria was born on July 2, 1939 in Azores, Portugal to the late Etelvina da Costa. Wife of the late Nicolau J. Lima.
Maria worked as a house keeper for Mediplex for many years before her eventual retirement.
Maria is survived by her three beloved sons, Paulo Lima (Iris), Carlos Lima (Ruth) and Marco Lima (Claudette). Eight grandchildren, Carlos, Alexandro, Daniel, Alyssa, Kaylee, Savannah, Amber and Carlos Nicolau. As well as her four great-grandchildren, Skylyn, Greyson, Braden, and Kaydence.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury, CT.
To light a candle in her memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 12, 2019
