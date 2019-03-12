|
|
Maria L. Lima
Maria L. Lima passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Danbury, CT. Maria was born on July 2, 1939 in Azores, Portugal to the late Etelvina da Costa. Wife of the late Nicolau J. Lima.
Maria worked as a house keeper for Mediplex for many years before her eventual retirement.
Maria is survived by her three beloved sons, Paulo Lima (Iris), Carlos Lima (Ruth) and Marco Lima (Claudette). Eight grandchildren, Carlos, Alexandro, Daniel, Alyssa, Kaylee, Savannah, Amber and Carlos Nicolau. As well as her four great-grandchildren, Skylyn, Greyson, Braden, and Kaydence.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home (117 South St., Danbury, CT 06810). A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Danbury Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Danbury, CT.
Published in News Times on Mar. 12, 2019