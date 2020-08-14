Maria Conceicao Nunes Henriques Rogers

Maria Conceicao Nunes Henriques Rogers, age 81 of Danbury, died on August 5th, 2020 after a courageous battle with B-Cell Lymphoma Surrounded by her loving family and friends. Maria was born on June 26th 1939 in Lisbon Portugal. She came to the USA for a short while in Florida, before navigating her way up to Danbury, CT. She is survived by her loving husband John Rogers of 57 years and her 4 children and 11 grandchildren, a son John Rogers and grandson Tyler Rogers, daughter Christina Gillotte and husband Nicholas Gillotte, grandsons Christopher Gillotte and Benjamin Gillotte, granddaughters Nicola Gillotte and Samantha Gillotte. Daughter Catherine Peet, granddaughters Alyson Peet and Rachel Peet, grandson Brandon Peet. Daughter Joanna Hamilton and Husband James Hamilton and grandsons, Cody Dougherty and Gabriel Dougherty. She was blessed with 2 great-grandchildren Stella Gillotte and Jackson Freitas. She was also Survived by her brother Raul Henriques of New Fairfield and many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Maria worked for a short time before marrying her husband and then took on the role of homemaker and caregiver.

She was active with the PTO events while her children were in elementary school. She became a caregiver for her in-laws and was a caregiver for many friends and families. She had a passion for helping others and loved crocheting blankets for Danbury Hospitals Cancer patients. She loved to decorate for the Holidays and always had an open door for all friends and family. You could always find someone at the kitchen table having coffee or a great home cooked meal. She was a Mom to many and a friend to all.

God gave us four kids the perfect mom for us and we were happy and grateful to be able to spend her last days with her.

Services are pending for next spring with the current pandemic, relatives and friends will be notified. In lieu of flowers, offer a small kindness to a neighbor or stranger.



