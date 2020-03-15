|
|
Maria T. Jelosits
Maria T. Jelosits, 80, of Danbury, CT passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020. She was the wife of Joe Jelosits.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020 at St. Peter Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in Wooster Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends will be received from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For a complete obituary or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 16, 2020