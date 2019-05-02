Maria Tsipos

Maria (Lazandrea) Tsipos, 81, of Danbury, wife of the late Athanasios Tsipos, died on Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019 at Regional Hospice & Palliative Care Center for Comfort Care & Healing, Danbury.

Mrs. Tsipos was born in Samothraki, Greece, January 22, 1938, a daughter of the late Anthony and Evdoxia (Bervery) Lazandrea. She attended schools in Greece. A resident of Danbury for the past 50 years coming from Greece, Mrs. Tsipos was a homemaker and a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Danbury.

She is survived by a sister, Anastasia Osdranus; a niece and nephew, Evone and Charles and her very special friends, Michelle, David and Rachel Cook all of Danbury.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Tsipos was predeceased by two sons, Paniotis and Anthony.

The Rite of Burial will take place on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury with Father Nikolas Karloutsos officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

The family will receive friends in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church on Monday after 10 a.m.

Contributions in Mrs. Tsipos' memory may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church or to Regional Hospice & Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.

Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements. Published in News Times on May 2, 2019