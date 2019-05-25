The News-Times Obituaries
Marialana "Lana" Nelson


Marialana T. Nelson ("Lana"), 76, of Bethel, CT died on May 23, 2019 after a long illness.
She was born on July 29, 1942 in Jamaica, Queens, New York to the late Hugh W. and Hermine E. (Tharman) Nelson. She grew up in Trumbull, CT and lived and raised a family for many years in Danbury, CT before moving to Arizona.
While in Arizona, Lana owned and operated her own business until her illness prompted her to return to Connecticut to be by her family.
She is survived by her sons: James (Ann) Hanley of Bethel, CT and Sean (Catherine) Hanley of New Milford, CT. Her daughter: Erin Hanley of Milford, CT. Her grandchildren: Jacob Hanley of California, Sean Hanley Jr. of New Milford, CT; and the father of her children James L. Hanley Sr. of Bethel, CT.
She was predeceased by her son Brian Hanley, her brother Hugh W. Nelson ("Buzz") and her second husband, Charles Boyle ("Bud").
Burial will be in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury, CT at the convenience of the family.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on May 25, 2019
