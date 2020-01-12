|
|
Marian Basso
March 18, 1925 - Jan 10, 2020
Marian (Cox) Basso, 94, beloved wife of 35 years of the late Joseph P. Basso, Sr., died on Friday, January 10th at Hancock Hall in Danbury. She was born in White Plains, NY on March 18, 1925, daughter of the late Frank J. and Imogene (Brundage) Cox. Marian was a longtime parishioner of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. She worked as the church receptionist for many years enjoyed many church activities.
In her younger years, while raising her family in Port Chester, NY she was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church. She enjoyed being involved in the Christian Mothers Society, Ladies Guild, and school PTA.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved to cook and spend time with her family. She loved to sew, design drapery, and various items for the church altar.
Marian will be sadly missed by her three children John "Jack" Basso (Kathleen), Patricia Morganti (Richard), Michael Basso (Glicerda); her grandchildren, Christopher Basso (Candace), Michelle Navetta (Michael), Amy Bourque (Jeffrey), Robert Morganti (Meaghan), Kyle and Lauren Basso; her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Leah, Evelyn, Michael, William, John "Jack", Andrew, Brooks, Kellen and Violet. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Deans and many nieces and nephews.
She was a Gold Star Wife and a Gold Star Mother. Marian was also predeceased her son, Joseph, Jr.; as well as her five brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16th at 10:30am at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Port Chester, NY will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Wednesday between the hours of 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 13, 2020