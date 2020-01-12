The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
(203) 775-3555
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brookfield Funeral Home
786 Federal Rd
Brookfield, CT 06804
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church
Brookfield, CT
View Map
Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
Port Chester, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Basso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Basso


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Basso Obituary
Marian Basso
March 18, 1925 - Jan 10, 2020
Marian (Cox) Basso, 94, beloved wife of 35 years of the late Joseph P. Basso, Sr., died on Friday, January 10th at Hancock Hall in Danbury. She was born in White Plains, NY on March 18, 1925, daughter of the late Frank J. and Imogene (Brundage) Cox. Marian was a longtime parishioner of St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. She worked as the church receptionist for many years enjoyed many church activities.
In her younger years, while raising her family in Port Chester, NY she was a parishioner of Corpus Christi Church. She enjoyed being involved in the Christian Mothers Society, Ladies Guild, and school PTA.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved to cook and spend time with her family. She loved to sew, design drapery, and various items for the church altar.
Marian will be sadly missed by her three children John "Jack" Basso (Kathleen), Patricia Morganti (Richard), Michael Basso (Glicerda); her grandchildren, Christopher Basso (Candace), Michelle Navetta (Michael), Amy Bourque (Jeffrey), Robert Morganti (Meaghan), Kyle and Lauren Basso; her great-grandchildren, Joseph, Leah, Evelyn, Michael, William, John "Jack", Andrew, Brooks, Kellen and Violet. She is also survived by her sister, Ellen Deans and many nieces and nephews.
She was a Gold Star Wife and a Gold Star Mother. Marian was also predeceased her son, Joseph, Jr.; as well as her five brothers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16th at 10:30am at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Port Chester, NY will take place on Friday at 11:00 a.m.
The family will receive friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield, on Wednesday between the hours of 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church.
To leave a condolence, please visit www.BrookfieldFuneralHome.com
Published in News Times on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brookfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -