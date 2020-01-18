|
|
Mariann Cioffi
Mariann (Capolupo) Cioffi was born on January 17th, 1936 and passed away peacefully on January 17th, 2020, at the age of 84, after a short illness. She was surrounded by loving family and friends during this time. She has lived in Brookfield, CT for the last 40 years.
Mariann was predeceased by her beloved husband Francis Cioffi (of 59 years), her parents Vincenzo and Emanuela Capolupo, and her siblings Pat (Pauline) and John Capolupo, and Mary (Carl) Abate. Mariann is survived by her five sons, John; Michael (Anne) and their children Michael and Jennifer; Francis Jr. (Lisa) and their children Marissa (Robert), Michaela, and Nicolas; Steven (Dawn) and their children Grace and Steven; Mark and his son John Joseph and his sister Giovanna; and by her siblings, Nick (Rose) Capolupo, and Diane Giacalone. She was also very loved by many nieces and nephews.
Mariann was born and raised in East Boston, MA, and graduated from East Boston High School as valedictorian and received a four-year scholarship to BU. She then graduated from Boston University. She married her husband Dr. Francis Cioffi in 1957 and together they raised five sons. They resided in New Jersey for about 20 years, before moving to Brookfield, CT. While raising her family, she earned her real estate license and taught at a local business school.
Mariann's greatest joy was her family. She always had a love for cooking Italian food and a passion for reading. She was member of Newcomers and Neighbors and the League of Women Voters, serving as President for a term. She kept herself busy with her large family, attending her grandchildren's school and sports activities, and doing the activities she loved, like Yo-Chi and going to the local senior center. Mariann and her husband always looked forward to their Bridge nights and boat riding on Candlewood Lake with family and friends. She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Brookfield. With a very personable disposition, Mariann would talk and did talk to everyone. She was very social and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
The family will receive friends at the Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Rd., Brookfield, CT on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 163 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield, CT, with Father Eric Silva officiating. A private burial will be held following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to the or the Brookfield Library Foundation (c/o the Brookfield Library, 182 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT).
Published in News Times on Jan. 19, 2020