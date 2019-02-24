Marie Coppolo

Marie Beardsley Coppolo, widow of the late Casper Coppolo, died on Monday Feb 18 at Danbury Hospital.

Marie, daughter of the late Florence (Ward) Beardsley and Michael Beardsley was born March 30, 1930 in Danbury. She was a graduate of Saint Joseph School, and Danbury High School.

Prior to her retirement, Marie co-owned the Railroad Street Sub-Station in New Milford. She was also previously employed for many years with Capitol Machine and Switch Co.

Marie is survived by her son: Daniel Coppolo and his wife Eileen Fuller of Danbury, three grandchildren: Jolene, Scott, and Eric, and four great grandchildren: Alex, Kyle, Cameron, and Noah. She is also survived by her sister, Laurette Woodin and her husband Gordon of Bethel, her sister in laws: Marie Ricard and her husband Dick, Phyllis Shook and her husband Winny, and Angie Dickinson and her husband Bob, her brother in law Anthony Russo and his wife Barbara, along with several nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog "Belle". She was predeceased by her sisters Florence Anderson and Dorothy Davis, as well as her brother Michael Beardsley.

Marie's family would like to thank Rommy and Friorella for their care of Marie over the past few years, along with a special thank you to her daughter in law Eileen, who was her caregiver.

Per Marie's wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The Green Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Danbury, is in charge of arrangements. Published in News Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary