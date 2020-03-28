|
Marie W. Lutzius
Marie Walsh Lutzius was born on December 19, 1932 in Brooklyn, New York. She died peacefully at New Milford Hospital on March 27, 2020 after a short period of comfort care.
She lived in Brooklyn for most of her life, attending St. Michael and St. Agatha Churches in Sunset Park and then St. Ephrem's in Bay Ridge. Marie met her husband William (Bill) Lutzius in first grade at St. Michael's School. They shared sixty seven wonderful years of marriage and raised five children. Marie was especially proud of her Brooklyn roots and relished telling stories about the rich history of her family. She actively participated in community life and was a Girl Scout leader for many years.
In 1987, Marie moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut with Bill. There, she characteristically made new friends and engaged actively in town activities, most famously at the Keeler Tavern. She was a parishioner at St. Mary Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Marie is survived by her husband, Bill; children Kate, Linda, Bill, Pat and John; daughter-in-law, Alison; sons-in-law Michael, Michael and Randy; grandchildren Frank, Carrie, Seth, Max and Kelly; sister, Eileen; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a plethora of friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn. Whether it was sharing stories, singing with her family or giving directions to a stranger, Marie touched the hearts of everyone she met. She will be remembered for her smile, her thoughtfulness and love of family and friends.
Due to the current health emergency, a memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in News Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020