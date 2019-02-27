Marilyn W. Fagan

Brookfield – Mrs. Marilyn W. Fagan, age 88, of Brookfield, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late John B. Fagan.

Marilyn was born in Danbury, daughter of the late Emmett J. and Elsie (Stromp) Wood. She was retired after working for many years as an Executive Secretary at Western Connecticut State University. After her retirement, she and her husband John enjoyed spending their Winters in Florida.

Marilyn is survived by her children: Linda Rajcula and her husband George of Danbury, Laura Weimar and her husband Randolph of New Milford and Gregory Fagan of New Preston, her beloved grandchildren: Candice (Don) Troiano of Danbury, Cheyenne and Tanner Fagan of New Preston, and Benjamin Weimar of New Milford, her great-grandchildren: Nathan and Stacy Troiano of Danbury, her sister: Barbara Burns of Danbury, her sister-in-law: Cherie Wood of Myrtle Beach, SC and nieces and nephews: Susan Setaro, Jeffrey and Patrick Burns and Douglas, David and Derek Wood. She was predeceased by her brother: Melvin Wood.

Marilyn's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Marguerite Bourgeoys Church in Brookfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery in Danbury. The Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White St., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Marguerite Church or Hospice of Danbury. To place online condolences or light a memorial candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com Published in News Times on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary