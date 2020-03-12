The News-Times Obituaries
|
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
235 Main St N
Southbury, CT 06488
(203) 263-2146
Marilyn Swanson


1928 - 2020
Marilyn C. Swanson
Oct 8, 1928 - Mar 11, 2020 Marilyn Cuddy Swanson of Heritage Village Southbury, CT and formerly a longtime resident of Washington, CT, passed away at Newtown Rehab Center after a brief illness March 11th at the age of 91.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard "Dick" Swanson and has two children, Richard Swanson Jr., wife, Andrea of Las Vegas, NV and Pamela Swanson Jones of Southbury, CT. Marylin had many nieces, nephews and cousins and she dearly enjoyed the time she spent with each of them. Marilyn attended St. Francis Xavier School and New Milford High School graduating class of 1947. She enjoyed traveling, car racing, UCONN Girls Basketball and was an avid gardener. Marilyn served as president of the Washington Garden Club for several years. A graveside service will be announced at a later date in the spring at the Washington Judea Cemetery. All family and friends are welcome, followed by a reception and shared memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Marilyn's memory to Danbury Regional Hospice, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.Munsonloveterefuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Mar. 13, 2020
