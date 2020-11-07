Marilyn Mae Thompson
July 15, 1943 - Nov. 4, 2020 Marilyn Mae Thompson, age 77, of Hendersonville, NC passed away November 4, 2020 at UNC Medical Center. A native of Connecticut, Marilyn made her final move to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Prior to her most recent move, Marilyn and her husband, Dennis, lived for fourteen years in Deerfield Beach, Florida.
Marilyn was known as a talented pianist and played the organ for her church, St. John's Episcopal Church, for many years. She used this talent and passion when she worked for Buzaid Music, completing sales and bookkeeping. Upon closure of Buzaid Music, she worked for fifteen years at Dermatology Associates of Danbury.
In her spare time, Marilyn loved to crochet and made beautiful blankets for family members to keep them warm in the winters. Every newborn received a hand-crafted baptismal blanket by Marilyn; family was most important to her. She never missed a special occasion, and she looked forward to phone calls and family gatherings.
Marilyn and her husband were happily married for 59 years. They competitively played cribbage daily, and kept track of wins and losses. Although the loss of his wife leaves a large void in his life, he knows she is amongst the angels. Marilyn was an angel on earth and will make a beautiful angel in heaven.
She is survived by her adoring husband, Dennis Thompson; her daughters, Deborah, Christa, and Elizabeth (Izzy) and Izzy's husband Franklin Hirt; her sisters, Joyce Girgasky and Sandra Saren; as well as many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Zoar Cemetery in Sandy Hook, CT at a future date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.shulerfuneralhome.com
.