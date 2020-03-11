|
Marilyn Joye Trevitt
Marilyn Joye Trevitt, 92, passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. Known to everyone as Joye and longtime resident of Vestal, NY, she spent recent years in Danbury, CT under loving care of her daughter Sue. She was predeceased by the love of her life W. Robert Trevitt. She was born in Sunbury, PA to Elmer and Ada Gass. Joye's life focused primarily on love of her Savior Jesus Christ and family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Johnson City and active in choir and as a soloist (she had a wonderful voice!) and bible study until her move to Connecticut.
Joye is survived by her sister Carol Kemery of Heath, OH; her children: Sue and Rod Moore, Jim and Donna Trevitt; Grandchildren: Jamie Trevitt and Cody Brownell, Aimee and Michael Moore, Leslie Trevitt and Eric Morales, Allison Moore; great-grandchildren: Colin, Miles, Milania, Kenlea and Riley.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Brookfield First Assembly of God, 133 Junction Rd., Brookfield, CT. 06804 followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be Monday, March 16, Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the at act.alz.org or the American Diabetes Association at Diabetes.org.
Published in News Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020