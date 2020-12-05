Mario I. Pangia
Mario I. Pangia, 90, of Ridgefield, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was the loving husband of Emma (Versace) Pangia.
Mr. Pangia was born on June 19, 1930 in Stamford, CT; a son of the late Donato and Mary (Laciprete) Pangia. Mr. Pangia was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #38 of Brewster, NY; retiring after 26 years. He also did wallpapering, painting and floor sanding. As a resident since 1962, Mr. Pangia was a member of The Ridgefield Italian American Society, and St. Mary's and St. Elizabeth Seton Churches. He cared for his home and family throughout his life with many tasks. Mr. Pangia also was a Veteran of the Army having served as a Medic.
Mr. Pangia is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emma and their children; Angela M. Davis and her husband, Gregory, Daniel Pangia, and Eugene Pangia. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren; Mark and Rebecca Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. Guests must sign up in advance at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4BACAA2EA2FB6-mario
or by calling the church office at (203) 438-7292. Attendance is limited to 50 guests; facial coverings and social distancing are mandatory for those in attendance at the mass. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield.