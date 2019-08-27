|
|
Marion Annese
Marion Annese, formerly of New Fairfield, wife of the late Mario Annese, died peacefully at the Lutheran Home in Southbury on Sunday, August 25th. She was born in South Norwalk on November 13, 1929, daughter of the late Sebastian and Gina LaManna.
Marion worked as an assembler for Consolidated Controls, retiring after 30 years. She was a past parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor Church. She enjoyed making crafts and traveling. Marion was happiest spending time with her family, taking care of her home, and cooking.
She will be sadly missed by her son, Dino Annese; her beloved daughters, Marie Hamilton and her husband, Carl, and Marta Snopkowski and her husband, Paul; her seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Frank LaManna and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Friday, August 30th at 11:30 a.m. Interment in St. Peter Cemetery Mausoleum will follow.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday morning between 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Memorial Contributions in her memory may be made to or to the . To light a candle, please visit www.cornellmemorial.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 28, 2019