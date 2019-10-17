The News-Times Obituaries
Marion Keane


1929 - 2019
Marion Keane Obituary
Marion Keane
Marion Nobes Keane died Thursday, October 17 in hospice care in Bethel, Connecticut, at the age of 90.
Marion was born on March 9, 1929 in Danbury, CT to Florence Wixted Nobes and George Nobes. She graduated from Bethel High School in 1947 and lived in Bethel her entire life.
Marion is survived by her sons Robert Keane and his wife Angie, and Thomas Keane and his wife Cindy, and grandchildren, Tracey Keane, Patrick Hogan, Maggie Hogan and Leanne Hogan Contino, as well as one great-grandchild, Cameron Contino. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Francis Keane and son, Daniel Paul Keane.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bethel High School Alumni Scholarship Fund would be appreciated. Checks can be made out to BOE Alumni Scholarship Fund and mailed to Bethel High School, Bethel, CT 06801, to the attention of George Godfrey.
To light a candle or leave an on-line condolence, please visit Hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Oct. 18, 2019
