Marion Helen Tobin
June 17, 1922- May 14, 2020On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Marion Helen (Mc Menamey) Tobin of Bethel, CT, closed her beautiful eyes, at Danbury Hospital, knowing how much she was loved by her family, and also knowing that the love, and values, she had shown, and taught others by example, would live on, forever.
Marion, 97, was born in Bridgeport, CT, on June 17, 1922, the daughter of the late Gladys (Lomme) and William McMenamey, Sr.; the eldest of five children. She became the wife of the now late, Joseph V. Tobin Sr. (a WWII Navy Veteran), 76 years ago on May 12, 1944. They were most fortunate to be able to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary together in 1994. Both of them shared many stories, and facts about life during the Great Depression, and always planted seeds of wisdom into their children and grandchildren about being prepared for the unexpected...one never knows...and how right they were.
In January 2011, Marion was sadly predeceased by her youngest son, Brian William Tobin Sr., a wound and loss she always felt, and whose gifts in life she always cherished. She was also predeceased by her two younger sisters, Claire Quigley, and Gladys Rose.
Family was always everything to Marion, being a devout daughter, spouse, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, friend, etc. Helping create a loving, secure home, and life for her 3 children, she then selflessly took care of her grandchildren for years, fostering strong loving bonds. Marion was blessed with having a long life of laughter, compassion, and happiness, being able to share in the joys, celebrations, and lives of her three children, son, Joseph V. Tobin, Jr., and his wife Sharon Tobin, daughter, Barbara (Tobin) DeRubertis, and her husband Ralph DeRubertis, son (late) Brian W. Tobin, and his former wife Mary Tobin; and also in the lives of Marion's treasured grandchildren, Scott DeRubertis and his wife, Shannon DeRubertis, Crystal ( Tobin) Chandler, and her husband, James Chandler, Ryan DeRubertis and his wife Nicole DeRubertis, Justin DeRubertis, and his wife Kristi DeRubertis, Brian W. Jr. Tobin, Joseph R. Tobin, Marshall Tobin, and Autumn Tobin.
In her later years, nothing delighted Marion more than being with her seven great-grandchildren; Adriana DeRubertis, Alyssa DeRubertis, Luke DeRubertis, Jack DeRubertis, Mason DeRubertis, Dean DeRubertis, and Riley Grace DeRubertis.
In addition to these loved ones, Marion will be sorely missed by her brother, William Mc Menamy Jr., her sister-in-law, Shirley Mc Menamy, and Marion's sister, Virginia Maloney (Ginny). Marion also leaves fond, and fun memories behind with thirteen nieces and nephews, their families, friends, neighbors, and Val DeRubertis; all, who shared in Marion's life.
In lieu of flowers, if you so choose, please send donations to the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and Research, the Stony Hill Fire Department, or a charity or organization of your choice, in Marion's name.
Published in Danbury News Times on May 18, 2020.