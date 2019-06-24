The News-Times Obituaries
Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Church
Danbury, CT
View Map
Marita A. Ryan Obituary
Marita A. Ryan
Marita Ann Ryan, 90, of Danbury, CT passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Danbury Hospital after a long illness.
Marita was born in Danbury, CT on Jan. 16, 1929 to the late James Lawrence and Mary Daragan Ryan. She attended St. Peter School and was a 1947 graduate of Danbury High School. She went on to earn her degree at the University of St. Joseph (formerly St. Joseph College) in W. Hartford, CT.
She began her career with the Savings Bank of Danbury where was employed for 43 years serving as Secretary, Vice President and Corporator of the bank and board member until her death.
Marita was predeceased by her sister, M. Jane Ryan, in July of 2016.
Marita was a lifelong member of St. Peter Church in Danbury.
Survivors include her lifelong companion, Arthur J. Amacher. Her cousins: Louann Daragan, Thomas Daragan, Robert Daragan, Alice Cherniske, Peter Ryan and Richard Ryan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Peter Church, Danbury with the Rev. Gregg Mecca, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2018 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
Contributions in Marita's memory may be made to St. Peter Church, 104 Main St., Danbury, CT 06810.
For further information or to express your condolences on-line, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on June 25, 2019
