1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie A. Hajj, 98, of Brookfield, formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Philip J. Hajj, died on Sunday, March 24, 2019.
Mrs. Hajj was born in England, October 12, 1920, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Lee) Smith. She attended schools in England and immigrated to the United States in 1947 as a war bride.
An area resident for the past seventy-two years, Mrs. Hajj was a retired supervisor at the former Fairfield Hills State Hospital, Newtown.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, gardening and classic movies.
Mrs. Hajj is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Bauer and her husband Bruce of Brookfield and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were private.
Interment followed in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Contributions in Mrs. Hajj's memory may be made to the .
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury was in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Mar. 28, 2019
