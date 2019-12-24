|
|
Marjorie A. Landry
Marjorie A. Landry a lifelong New Milford, CT resident, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at home at the age of 83. She was born June 24, 1936 in New Milford, daughter of the late Albert and Evelyn (Green) Hipp. She graduated from New Milford High School in 1954 and had worked at the New Milford Hospital as the switch board operator for over twenty five years before retiring in 2012. Marjorie was a member of the New Milford Congregational Church. She loved family, her dog and the L.A. Dodgers. Marjorie is survived by her son Walter Landry Jr. and his wife Tracey of Morris, CT, daughters Susan DiGiulio of Tuscon, AZ and Beth Klingensmith and her husband Scott of Tuscon, AZ, son Jeffrey and his wife Sherry of New Milford, CT. She also had ten grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was predeceased by her daughter Cynthia Landry. Funeral services are scheduled for January 10, 2020. A graveside service will take place at the center cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on Dec. 29, 2019