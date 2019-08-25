The News-Times Obituaries
|
Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Church
New Fairfield, CT
Marjory Starr Lathrop

Marjory Starr Lathrop Obituary
Marjory Starr Lathrop
Marjory Starr Lathrop, 95, of New Fairfield, CT passed away Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Howard Lathrop.
Funeral Mass 11a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Edward Church, New Fairfield. Burial to follow.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For further information and a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 26, 2019
