|
|
Marjory Starr Lathrop
Marjory Starr Lathrop, 95, of New Fairfield, CT passed away Sat., Aug. 24, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Howard Lathrop.
Funeral Mass 11a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at St. Edward Church, New Fairfield. Burial to follow.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 28, 2019 at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
For further information and a complete obituary, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 26, 2019