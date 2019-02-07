Mark A. Mastrianni

Mark "Smokey" Mastrianni, 83, of Danbury, husband of Anne (Schoenfeld) Mastrianni, died on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

Mr. Mastrianni was born in Danbury, February 27, 1935, a son of the late Michael and Adeline (Marasco) Mastrianni.

He attended Danbury schools and Henry Abbott Technical School.

A lifelong Danbury resident, Mr. Mastrianni was a former bricklayer with the former A.A. Canzler Company of Bethel and later was employed with the Danbury Housing Authority retiring after twenty years of service.

Mr. Mastrianni was a member of St. Joseph Church of Danbury.

He enjoyed bowling and golf. He was most especially involved in drag racing where he was a former manager of the Dover Drag Strip and car cruises. He was a member of the Danbury Rod and Custom Club and for many years, Mr. Mastrianni was instrumental in planning and carrying out the Annual Marcus Dairy Car Cruise.

In addition to his wife Anne of sixty-five years, he is survived by their four children and spouses, Mark Mastrianni and his wife Diana, Lynn Coakley and her husband Charlie, Jerry Mastrianni and his wife Michele and Karen Gay and her husband Jim; six grandchildren Amanda Goulet (Ryan), Andrew Mastrianni, Marli Mastrianni, Charlie Coakley, Joeli Mastrianni and Danny Coakley (Amanda) as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Mastrianni was predeceased by a brother Vincent Mastrianni and by two sisters, Arlene Owen and Josephine Merto.

Relatives and friends may call at the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Graveside funeral services and burial will take place on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Section 20 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.

Contributions in Mr. Mastrianni's memory may be made to the .