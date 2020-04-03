|
Mark Edward Lyon
Mark Edward Lyon born May 16, 1955, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at age 64. He passed at home in New Preston, CT after a three-year battle with cancer.
Born and raised in Washington, CT, Mark graduated from Shepaug Valley Regional High School in 1973. He then attended Bridgeport University for 2 years and then followed a passion of being an over the road truck driver for Kimberly Clark where he drove a truck for 6 years. He then continued to work at Kimberly Clark for another 26 years in its New Milford plant as a Millwright. He was then elected as First Selectman of the Town of Washington where he served in this position for 12 years. He retired in November of 2019.
He was predeceased by his parents Eugene Lyon and Helen (Hodgson) Lyon and his sister Jan (Lyon) Rodgers. He is survived by his sister Jill (Lyon) Linder of New Milford, CT. He also leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years Lillian (Thompson) Lyon and his children Sarah and her husband Keith Lipinsky of Litchfield, CT, Mark and his wife Meghan Lyon of New Milford, CT and David and his wife Jessica Lyon of New Milford, CT. He also had great pride in his 6 grandchildren Travis, Lily, Ripken, Justin, Hayden, and Roman. In addition, he has several extended family members who played a very important role in his life extending many generations that have enjoyed many life milestones and memories with him.
In addition to his many professional accomplishments, he served his community in several ways including his 40-year service to the Washington Volunteer Fire Department where he acted as chief for 7 years. He also was present at many town-wide fundraisers and community events. Two of his favorite annual events where you found him behind the scenes included the Bridgewater Country Fair and the Swanson Softball Tournament.
His family thinks that the best way that everyone can honor him is to continue, "Living the Dream" and making the best of every day as we know he did throughout his entire life even when he was going through the most difficult of times.
He was laid to rest at Underwood Meadows Cemetery on Mygatt Road in New Preston, CT Friday, April 3rd and the family is looking forward to scheduling a Celebration of Life later this year.
In lieu of flowers, his request was that donations be made to the Washington Volunteer Fire Department in his name.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 10, 2020