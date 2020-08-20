Marlene Cioffoletti
Apr. 19, 1961 - Aug. 17, 2020Marlene Cioffoletti of Southbury, CT passed away peacefully "her way" on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after battling a long illness. She is survived by her husband Glen, faithful dog Mya, mother Nancy, Brothers and Sisters Francine, Bob, Michael, Nancy, and Dee, several nieces and nephews. Marlene was a longtime bartender and manager in Newtown, CT. She left her mark on this world and the people that knew her. She will be missed. There will be no funeral services at this time.