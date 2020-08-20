1/
Marlene Cioffoletti
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlene Cioffoletti
Apr. 19, 1961 - Aug. 17, 2020Marlene Cioffoletti of Southbury, CT passed away peacefully "her way" on Sunday, August 16, 2020 after battling a long illness. She is survived by her husband Glen, faithful dog Mya, mother Nancy, Brothers and Sisters Francine, Bob, Michael, Nancy, and Dee, several nieces and nephews. Marlene was a longtime bartender and manager in Newtown, CT. She left her mark on this world and the people that knew her. She will be missed. There will be no funeral services at this time. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved