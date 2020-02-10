|
|
Marlene Dora Sexton
Danbury – Mrs. Marlene Dora (Muzzillo) Sexton, age 81, of Danbury, died Monday, February 10, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. She was the widow of Thomas William Sexton.
Mrs. Sexton was born July 8, 1938 in Bronx, New York daughter of the late Angelo and Dora (Natalizio) Muzzillo. She was retired after working as a secretary for the New Fairfield Public schools and was a communicant of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Fairfield. She enjoyed playing canasta, gardening and painting.
Mrs. Sexton is survived by her children: Marla Ehrhard and her husband Danny of Danbury, Tom Sexton and his wife Caterina of Mahopac, NY, Cynthia Haddad of Danbury, Robert Sexton and his wife LouAnn of New Fairfield and Tara Sexton of Danbury, her brother: Jamsey Muzzillo and his wife Marna of Danbury, her grandchildren: Nichole Ehrhard, Seamus Ehrhard, Tommy Sexton, Shayna Sexton, Grace Kolba, Bobby Kolba, Elias Haddad, Dimitri Haddad, Marlena Haddad, Alena Dale, Sabrina Dale, Sophie Dale, Robert Sexton and Vincent Sexton and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Catherine Sexton, her brother Joseph Muzzillo and her sister Jeannie Nordstrom.
Mrs. Sexton's family will receive relatives and friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street Danbury on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Fairfield. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in New Fairfield.
Published in News Times on Feb. 11, 2020