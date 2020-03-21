The News-Times Obituaries
Marlene Krizan


1932 - 2020
Marlene Krizan Obituary
Marlene W. Krizan
Marlene W. Krizan, 88, passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. Marlene, born February 27, 1932, was a lifelong resident of the Danbury area.
Marlene's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, George. She is survived by her five children: Ken (Tucsi) Krizan of Newtown, Kathleen (Timothy) Shea of Bethel, Kevin (Dawn) Krizan of Bethel, Kerry Krizan of Danbury, and Randy (Veronica) Krizan of California. Affectionately known as Mimi, she is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Timothy (Charlotte), Kate, Timothy, Kelsey, Brittany, Ashley (Joe), Jennifer, Kevin (Arzona), Christopher, Mike, Tristan, Silas, and Aiden; and two great-grandchildren, Cian and Callum. Marlene is also survived by her brother, Donald (Johnny) Walsh of Florida, as well as many in-laws. She was also predeceased by her sister Judy and brother-in-law Albert Cipolla, as well as lifelong friends Ethel and Steve Omasta. Marlene was loved by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
After graduating from the Danbury Hospital School of Nursing, Marlene spent many years working as an RN at Danbury Hospital. She retired from Danbury Surgical Center and spent her time playing cards, wintering in Ft. Myers, Florida, and enjoying her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
The family will hold a private burial, and a memorial service is planned for the spring. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local food pantry or charity in her memory.
Hull Funeral Home, Danbury is handling arrangements. There are no calling hours. To leave an online condolence, please visit hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in News Times on Mar. 22, 2020
